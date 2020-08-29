Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Race 1 in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
By:

Jamie Whincup will start today's first Supercars race in Townsville from pole position, while his title rival Scott McLaughlin was a shock omission from the Top 10 Shootout.

After a relatively quiet showing across the two practice sessions, Whincup was on the pace throughout qualifying.

He was second fastest in the Q2 session that determined the Shootout, before expertly running down a solid early benchmark from David Reynolds to seal pole in the single-lap dash.

Even better for Whincup was that McLaughlin missed the Shootout altogether, opening the door for the Triple Eight driver to make inroads on the 177-point deficit in the title race this afternoon.

"[It's] crazy how it turned around," said Whincup.

"We had a bit of a lemon in practice, and then [race engineer David] Cauchi tuned it up for quali and then another little tweak for the Shootout. The car was fantastic, I was lucky enough to get the most out of it.

"It would have been good to have the #17 in there to see how exactly how quick we were against the whole field, but all in all we're happy with the pole."

Read Also:

McLaughlin, meanwhile, was left to rue a mistake at Turn 2 on his crucial final run in Q2, which has left him a lowly 16th on the grid.

"I just made a mistake," said the runaway points leader.

"You get one set of tyres, one chance. Going into [Turn 2] I made a little bias change for that run, and I locked the rears and I was wide.

"In this series if you make one mistake, you're done. That's why love it."

Reynolds will start the race from second, a welcome boost after a dip in form, while former teammates Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters will share the second row.

Anton De Pasquale and Fabian Coulthard qualified fifth and sixth, while Shane van Gisbergen dumped three spots in the Shootout and slipped back to seventh.

Bryce Fullwood, James Courtney and Nick Percat rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'12.024
2 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'12.178 0.153 0.153
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'12.301 0.276 0.122
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'12.384 0.359 0.083
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'12.439 0.414 0.054
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'12.448 0.423 0.008
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'12.497 0.472 0.049
8 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'12.685 0.660 0.188
9 44 Australia James Courtney
1'12.733 0.708 0.047
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'12.775 0.750 0.042
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'12.557 0.532
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'12.569 0.544 0.011
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'12.612 0.587 0.042
14 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'12.659 0.634 0.047
15 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'12.679 0.654 0.019
16 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'12.731 0.707 0.052
17 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'12.733 0.709 0.001
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'12.744 0.719 0.010
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'12.748 0.724 0.004
20 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'12.944 0.919 0.195
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'12.993 0.968 0.049
22 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'13.037 1.012 0.044
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'13.112 1.087 0.074
24 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
View full results
Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

3
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

4
MotoGP

Iannone’s anti-doping hearing delayed to October

5
IndyCar

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve
Supercars

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.