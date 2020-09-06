Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

Starting fourth on the grid, van Gisbergen set up the victory with a smart start and some aggressive car placement on the way into Turn 2. While pole-sitter Nick Percat and Scott McLaughlin both ran down the inside into the slow right-hander, van Gisbergen ran a high line and popped out in between the top two.

After a handful of laps sitting behind Percat, van Gisbergen charged into the lead at the last corner on Lap 7.

Once in front there was no stopping the Kiwi, van Gisbergen cruising to his first race win of the season, and a record-setting 200th for Triple Eight Race Engineering, by more than 8s.

"Man it feels good," said van Gisbergen of breaking his own drought.

"The weeks we've had, my crew's never given up. We smoked them, it was awesome. 200 wins for Triple Eight, what a great feeling."

McLaughlin finished second, holding off title rival Jamie Whincup who came home strong in the second stint.

That helped McLaughlin slightly extend his series lead, the Penske Ford driver now 149 points to the good.

Percat slipped back to fourth, the Brad Jones Racing driver running long in his first stint. It meant he had good rubber quality at the end, and could have inflicted some damage had their been a late Safety Car. However without a caution he was unable to work back into the fight for the podium.

It was a decent showing for Tickford, Cam Waters leading the way for the Ford squad in fifth as Jack Le Brocq and Lee Holdsworth finished seventh and eighth.

In between those Mustangs was Scott Pye in sixth, another stirring race drive yielding a five-place gain for the Team 18 driver.

Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert rounded out the Top 10.

