Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

The third-year driver will be backed by clothing brand Tradie for what will be his first season as a Tickford driver.

As indicated by a recent livery leak, the Tradie Mustang is black with yellow trim.

Like most of the liveries launched in the last few days, it will make its on-track debut at tomorrow's pre-season test at Winton.

That will also mark Kostecki's first day as a Tickford driver, although he did get to sample his new ride during a sponsor video shoot recently.

“The Tradie Mustang looks mega,” said the 22-year-old.

"And she sure is fun to rip around in, it’s a really fun way to bring Tradie into the category as a major partner.

"I’m pumped about this season and joining Tickford Racing. I’m really enjoying being part of the team and think we can have a great year in the #56 camp.

"We’re all looking forward to hitting the track tomorrow and starting the season strong next weekend in Sydney.”

Kostecki will be joined in the Tickford line-up by Cam Waters, James Courtney and main game rookie Thomas Randle.