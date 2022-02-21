Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022 Next / Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars News

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

Jake Kostecki's Tickford Racing Mustang has been unveiled ahead of the 2022 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The third-year driver will be backed by clothing brand Tradie for what will be his first season as a Tickford driver.

As indicated by a recent livery leak, the Tradie Mustang is black with yellow trim.

Like most of the liveries launched in the last few days, it will make its on-track debut at tomorrow's pre-season test at Winton.

That will also mark Kostecki's first day as a Tickford driver, although he did get to sample his new ride during a sponsor video shoot recently.

“The Tradie Mustang looks mega,” said the 22-year-old.

"And she sure is fun to rip around in, it’s a really fun way to bring Tradie into the category as a major partner.

"I’m pumped about this season and joining Tickford Racing. I’m really enjoying being part of the team and think we can have a great year in the #56 camp.

"We’re all looking forward to hitting the track tomorrow and starting the season strong next weekend in Sydney.”

Kostecki will be joined in the Tickford line-up by Cam Waters, James Courtney and main game rookie Thomas Randle.

shares
comments
Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022
Previous article

Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022
Next article

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Pye set for new Supercars backer
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return
Asian GT

Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Jake Kostecki More from
Jake Kostecki
Tickford livery leaked by new sponsor
Supercars

Tickford livery leaked by new sponsor

Kostecki completes MSR Bathurst 1000 line-up Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Kostecki completes MSR Bathurst 1000 line-up

Tickford signs Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure
Video Inside
Supercars

Tickford signs Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Tickford locks in Best for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Tickford locks in Best for Bathurst 1000

Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams
Supercars

Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022
Supercars Supercars

Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Supercars Supercars

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.