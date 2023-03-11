Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest
The Triple Eight Camaros that finished today's Supercars opener first and second are subject to a post-race protest, Motorsport.com has learned.
T8 drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney recorded a dominant one-two to kick off the Gen3 era on the streets of Newcastle earlier this evening.
While a straightforward outcome on the surface, news has since emerged of a protest regarding the two Red Bull Camaros.
The cars were held in parc ferme after the race, with sources indicating the protest is related to driver cooling.
It's understood dry ice was added to both cars via the drivers' side door during their respective second stops.
While not strictly against the rules to top up driver cooling and hydration systems it is generally done via the passenger door.
That's due to the rules stating specifically that: 'any driver cooling system that contains a cooling medium must be mounted within the cockpit utilising the mounting points designated in the GSD for the passenger seat'.
It is also thought that Triple Eight traditionally uses and electric cooling system rather than a dry ice system.
A Motorsport Australia spokesperson confirmed a protest had been received, but didn't detail the situation beyond that.
A hearing is expected to take place tonight.
Triple Eight declined to comment on the matter when approached by Motorsport.com.
Cabin heat has been an issue for Triple Eight this weekend, with van Gisbergen promoting category-wide changes to the heat shielding rules after practice yesterday.
That was largely based on concerns over his feet burning on the pedals.
