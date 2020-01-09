Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight signs Formula Ford champ Mouzouris

shares
comments
Triple Eight signs Formula Ford champ Mouzouris
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 11:41 PM

Reigning Australian Formula Ford champion Angelo Mouzouris will join Triple Eight Race Engineering for this year's Super2 season.

The 19-year-old will drive T8's sole second-tier entry, as the powerhouse squad scales its Super2 programme back after running both Brenton Grove and Kurt Kostecki in 2019.

Mouzouris will also work for the team at its Brisbane base.

“I am really excited to join Triple Eight Engineering and compete in the Dunlop Super2 Series,” he said.

“It really is a dream come true for me to race a Supercar and I can’t thank Triple Eight enough for giving me this opportunity to race one of their cars.

"It will be an incredible learning experience for me, both on and off the track. I can’t wait to get going, not only competing but moving to Brisbane to work for Triple Eight.

“I am grateful for the support from my sponsors, Mantel Group and Pitbox.io, for making this move possible.”

T8 boss Roland Dane added: "We really enjoyed being back in the Super2 paddock last year, especially the satisfaction of watching the development of young drivers and crew members.

“Angelo has shown a high level of talent behind the wheel; Formula Ford is an incredibly competitive series and many of Australia’s top drivers have cut their teeth there over the years.

“We’re looking forward to not only having him in the team as a driver, but also working with us in the factory, which will only serve to benefit his on-track campaign as he builds relationships and gets to know the car.”

Mouzouris drove a Supercar for the first time late last year, impressing during a driver evaluation test with Brad Jones Racing.

Angelo Mouzouris, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Angelo Mouzouris, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Next article
Rossi donates Bathurst helmet to fire relief

Previous article

Rossi donates Bathurst helmet to fire relief
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Cerumo/Inging adds cars in Super GT, Super Formula

2
NHRA

U.S. Nationals Memorable Moments: Don Garlits

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

4
NASCAR Cup

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? - Rick Wilson fondly looks back at NASCAR career

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Triple Eight signs Formula Ford champ Mouzouris
VASC

Triple Eight signs Formula Ford champ Mouzouris

Rossi donates Bathurst helmet to fire relief
VASC

Rossi donates Bathurst helmet to fire relief

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut
AsLM

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut

Bathurst winner battling devastating fires
VASC

Bathurst winner battling devastating fires

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort
DAKR

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.