Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, Lowndes will team up with T8 Super2 driver Declan Fraser in the Supercheap entry.

It's the second consecutive year Supercheap has backed a Bathurst 1000 wildcard after Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney drove a third T8 entry last year.

This time around Lowndes will spearhead the Supercheap entry due to a reshuffle in the T8 driver ranks.

Feeney, now the full-time pilot of the #88 car, will be joined by recently retired star and T8 managing director Jamie Whincup for Bathurst.

The only unchanged line-up will be the #97 with Shane van Gisbergen to be joined by Garth Tander for a fourth Bathurst campaign.

“All three cars we take to the Mountain this year will have nothing but equal opportunity to deliver a result," said Whincup.

"With myself piloting the #88, I look forward to working with the guys to dial in the cars during the week and then of course help each other in the race where possible.

"I can assure you the 50-plus people at Triple Eight don’t care which Triple Eight car wins the Great Race, as long as it’s one of us.”

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Lowndes welcomed the move to the wildcard entry for 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Declan for the Great Race, and I’m so excited to guide him on his journey into the Supercars," said Lowndes.

“I’m also thrilled to be representing Supercheap Auto at the Mountain for the first time in my career. It will feel a little strange not being in a Red Bull Ampol car for the first time in a long time, but we’re all one team here at Triple Eight.

“It’s no secret the affinity I have with Bathurst and Mount Panorama, it’s the racetrack that means more to me than any other place.

“I also think we’re going to be a competitive pairing. Declan has shown some great speed and composure in his Super2 career – two traits you need to win Bathurst. We have every intention of being right in the mix and giving the fans something to cheer about.”

Fraser, meanwhile, said its a dream come true to share a car with Bathurst legend Lowndes.

“I grew up watching Lowndesy at Bathurst like every other kid did, so to see my name on the side of this car alongside his heading to Bathurst is super special, surreal even," he said.

"I’m excited to get everything underway and see how it all pans out.

“To be associated with such a massive brand in Supercheap Auto, and for them to back me when they had a lot of drivers to choose from is an amazing feeling. I can’t thank them enough for enabling me to kick-start my career in Supercars in a pretty big way.

“My aim is to hone my skills over the next few months to make sure I’m fully prepared by the time I get to Bathurst. We get a couple of extra test days being a wildcard entry which will be good for myself to get familiar with the ZB Commodore, but at the moment there’s still a few Super2 rounds that I need to focus on.

“I also want to thank my family, my partners past and present, and the entire team at Triple Eight. This is an amazing opportunity that’s been presented to me, and I’m going to grab it with both hands.”