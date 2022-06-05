Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / DJR holds key to Supercars silly season
Supercars / Darwin News

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up

Triple Eight has unveiled its full three-car Bathurst 1000 line-up including the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard led by Craig Lowndes.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up
Listen to this article

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, Lowndes will team up with T8 Super2 driver Declan Fraser in the Supercheap entry.

It's the second consecutive year Supercheap has backed a Bathurst 1000 wildcard after Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney drove a third T8 entry last year.

This time around Lowndes will spearhead the Supercheap entry due to a reshuffle in the T8 driver ranks.

Feeney, now the full-time pilot of the #88 car, will be joined by recently retired star and T8 managing director Jamie Whincup for Bathurst.

The only unchanged line-up will be the #97 with Shane van Gisbergen to be joined by Garth Tander for a fourth Bathurst campaign.

“All three cars we take to the Mountain this year will have nothing but equal opportunity to deliver a result," said Whincup.

"With myself piloting the #88, I look forward to working with the guys to dial in the cars during the week and then of course help each other in the race where possible.

"I can assure you the 50-plus people at Triple Eight don’t care which Triple Eight car wins the Great Race, as long as it’s one of us.”

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Lowndes welcomed the move to the wildcard entry for 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Declan for the Great Race, and I’m so excited to guide him on his journey into the Supercars," said Lowndes.

“I’m also thrilled to be representing Supercheap Auto at the Mountain for the first time in my career. It will feel a little strange not being in a Red Bull Ampol car for the first time in a long time, but we’re all one team here at Triple Eight.

“It’s no secret the affinity I have with Bathurst and Mount Panorama, it’s the racetrack that means more to me than any other place.

“I also think we’re going to be a competitive pairing. Declan has shown some great speed and composure in his Super2 career – two traits you need to win Bathurst. We have every intention of being right in the mix and giving the fans something to cheer about.”

Fraser, meanwhile, said its a dream come true to share a car with Bathurst legend Lowndes.

“I grew up watching Lowndesy at Bathurst like every other kid did, so to see my name on the side of this car alongside his heading to Bathurst is super special, surreal even," he said.

"I’m excited to get everything underway and see how it all pans out.

“To be associated with such a massive brand in Supercheap Auto, and for them to back me when they had a lot of drivers to choose from is an amazing feeling. I can’t thank them enough for enabling me to kick-start my career in Supercars in a pretty big way.

“My aim is to hone my skills over the next few months to make sure I’m fully prepared by the time I get to Bathurst. We get a couple of extra test days being a wildcard entry which will be good for myself to get familiar with the ZB Commodore, but at the moment there’s still a few Super2 rounds that I need to focus on.

“I also want to thank my family, my partners past and present, and the entire team at Triple Eight. This is an amazing opportunity that’s been presented to me, and I’m going to grab it with both hands.”

shares
comments
DJR holds key to Supercars silly season
Previous article

DJR holds key to Supercars silly season
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR holds key to Supercars silly season
Supercars

DJR holds key to Supercars silly season

S5000 Gold Star season cut short
Other open wheel

S5000 Gold Star season cut short

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
The stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR Cup plan
NASCAR Cup

The stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR Cup plan

Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend

Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard Bathurst
Supercars

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard

Supercheap Bathurst 1000 wildcard returns Bathurst
Supercars

Supercheap Bathurst 1000 wildcard returns

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up

DJR holds key to Supercars silly season
Supercars Supercars

DJR holds key to Supercars silly season

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled
Supercars Supercars

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.