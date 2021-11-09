Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

The Canberran has extensive experience in Australia's junior categories, including winning the national Formula Ford title in 2015, winning races in Toyota 86s and now leading the 2021 Carrera Cup series.

That junior level success has all come driving for his own family team CHE Racing.

Hill is now set to fly the coop, the 24-year-old inking a second-tier deal with Triple Eight for what will be his first proper crack at Supercars.

“Driving for Triple Eight in Super2 is the start of an exciting new chapter in my career," said Hill.

"I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved as a small family team in Formula Ford, Toyota 86 Series and Carrera Cup, and the opportunity to drive for the country’s most professional and successful team is the culmination of all our efforts in those categories.

“This is something I’ve dreamed about since I was 10 years old. As a kid, I can remember sitting in front of the TV and watching Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup winning Bathurst three years in a row. When Jamie rang me and welcomed me to the team, it was a surreal moment.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in Carrera Cup, but to fulfil my career goals it became apparent that my focus needed to turn towards Supercars, because it’s the pinnacle of professional motorsport competition here in Australia; when you look at drivers who have recently progressed to the main game, all of them have completed at least one Super2 season.

“I’m going to have to learn the intricacies of racing a Supercar but driving for Triple Eight will provide me with the best-possible environment to make a smooth transition from the Porsche.

“My expectations for the 2022 are realistic but they are also high. I will have a great car and a great team, so there’s no reason I can’t be challenging for race wins.”

Whincup, who will take over as T8 team boss for 2022, welcomed Hill to the Super2 programme.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cam into the Triple Eight family for the 2022 Super2 season," he said.

"Our emphasis will be on surrounding him with the right people, so he feels comfortable to show his talent in a super competitive series. Cam has an extensive racing CV, so we know he’s capable of giving it a red-hot crack.

“Our Super2 programme is not only a gateway for aspiring Supercars drivers to get a sniff of the main game, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity to develop the skills of aspiring main game mechanics and race engineers.

“Our new 2022 Supercars driver, Broc Feeney, came through Triple Eight’s Super2 programme, as well as his race engineer, Martin Short, which is a testament to the success of the programme.”