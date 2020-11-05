Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

The Supercars powerhouse has spent the past few seasons running under the Red Bull Holden Racing Team banner, its naming rights backing split across the famous energy drink and iconic Aussie carmaker.

However the Holden/T8 deal, which was meant to run until at least 2021, was cut a season short by the General Motors decision to axe the Aussie brand this year.

That gap in backing will now be filled by another iconic Aussie brand, fuel company Ampol, which will step up its existing presence with the squad next season.

The team will formally be known as Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Ampol branding first appeared on the T8 cars this season, as part of a transition away from the Caltex name.

The Caltex/Ampol/T8 relationship, however, is nothing new, the company having a long time backer of the squad, including a naming rights deal for Craig Lowndes in 2016 and 2017.

“The entire team at Triple Eight are thrilled to welcome Ampol as co-title sponsor for the next two years, joining Red Bull to bring Red Bull Ampol Racing to the Supercars grid in 2021," said T8 boss Roland Dane.

"Our relationship with Ampol began back in 2005, and they’ve been exceptional partners of our team, sharing eight Bathurst 1000 wins, eight drivers’ championship wins, and nine teams’ championship wins over this period.

"It’s not Ampol’s first time as a naming rights partner with us, having run TeamVortex in 2016 and 2017, and we’ve greatly enjoyed their passion for motorsport every step of the way.

"The relationship between Ampol and Red Bull is already well-established and we’re very fortunate to have been able to play a part in their mutual success over the years, which will hopefully only go from strength-to-strength with Red Bull Ampol Racing.

"We’re looking forward to showing the fans the brand new look early next year.”