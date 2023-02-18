Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

Listen to this article

The GM homologation squad will continue to have major backing from Red Bull and Ampol for a third consecutive year.

The shift from the ZB Holden Commodore to the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro has prompted a significant change to the livery, though, with large splashes of red across the rear of the car and the front bumper.

The livery will replace the testing-only look that the team unveiled for its recent shakedown at Queensland Raceway.

According to reigning series champion Shane van Gisbergen the "tough" new look is a perfect fit for the Camaro.

“I think the new cars look cool, especially the shape of it," said the Kiwi.

"The colours on the car are quite a big change for us this year as the last few years have been quite similar. The blue and red, mixed together with the white roof looks tough.

“The design and engineering team at Triple Eight has done a huge amount of work for the category along with a couple of other teams, but our mechanics have also done some crazy hours the last couple of months.

"When we rolled out at our first test day, the cars ran faultlessly, so that was awesome and a testament to their work."

Broc Feeney also gave the new look his seal of approval, as well as expressing his excitement at getting his second Supercars season underway in Newcastle early next month.

“It’s pretty cool to see my first brand new Gen3 supercar," he said.

"The cars look awesome this year. I think we needed that big refresher, and the livery looks awesome as well. I’m just really looking forward to getting on track now.

“I’m so excited to get to Newcastle – what a place to host the first Gen3 race. It’s one of the toughest tracks on the Supercars calendar. I raced in the Toyota 86 category there back in 2018, so it’s been quite a few years since I’ve been there.

"I feel like for every driver out there it’s going to be a big challenge rocking up to such a gnarly track in these brand new cars, so it’s going to be an exciting weekend.

"The two 250-kilometre races are going to be hard work, but we’re looking forward to putting these cars to the test.”