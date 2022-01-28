Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Skaife: Gen3 Supercars have GT-R "wow factor" Next / Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed
Supercars News

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars

By:

Triple Eight will prep the two PremiAir Racing Holden Commodores for the pre-Supercars season test and opening round of the 2022 campaign.

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
Listen to this article

The newest Supercars team on the grid is currently in a race against time ahead of its rookie season, with a number of key positions, including a team manager, engineers and mechanics, yet to be filled.

As part of the pre-season negotiations, new team owner Peter Xiberras is in the throws of finalising the team's customer relationship with Triple Eight.

Like its predecessor Team Sydney, PremiAir Racing will continue to field T8-built ZB Commodores.

The team's two cars are currently at Triple Eight undergoing key upgrades, which, according to Xiberras, will put them at current spec, like the Red Bull-backed 'factory' cars.

PremiAir will also have access to T8 data across the season, while the cars will even run out of T8's Brisbane workshop in the short term.

As it stands they are set to be prepped by T8 for the pre-season test at Queensland Raceway on February 16.

It is likely they will then return to T8 to be prepped for the opening round of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.

What happens after that is yet to be formalised. There was speculation the PremiAir cars may run out of T8 all year, however it appears moving into a dedicated factory in Brisbane is now the preferred outcome.

Xiberras was initially tossing up between Melbourne and Brisbane as potential bases, but says Brisbane has won out due to the team's ties with T8.

"What we know at the moment is that we'll be a Brisbane-based team," he told Motorsport.com.

"That's for a combination of reasons including staff availability and being close to Triple Eight. And there seems to be more people with Triple Eight experience in Brisbane than Melbourne.

"Given we're running Triple Eight cars and we'll have Triple Eight data, it's important to have people with that experience."

Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson will drive the PremiAir Racing cars.

PremiAir's Brisbane move restores the split of teams down the eastern seaboard to four in Queensland, one in New South Wales and six in Melbourne.

PremiAir and T8 are joined by Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing in Queensland, Brad Jones Racing is in Albury, on the NSW side of the Victoria border, while Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Grove Racing and Blanchard Racing Team are in Victoria.

shares
comments
Skaife: Gen3 Supercars have GT-R "wow factor"
Previous article

Skaife: Gen3 Supercars have GT-R "wow factor"
Next article

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars locks in 2022 race formats
Supercars

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats

Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season
IMSA

Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chris Pither More from
Chris Pither
Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers Bathurst
Supercars

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

Team Sydney moves to Sydney
Supercars

Team Sydney moves to Sydney

More from
Team Sydney
Pither, Jacobson form PremiAir line-up
Supercars

Pither, Jacobson form PremiAir line-up

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams Bathurst II
Supercars

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams

Team Sydney Supercars squad on the market
Supercars

Team Sydney Supercars squad on the market

Latest news

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats
Supercars Supercars

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars

Skaife: Gen3 Supercars have GT-R "wow factor"
Supercars Supercars

Skaife: Gen3 Supercars have GT-R "wow factor"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.