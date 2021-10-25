Tickets Subscribe
Agreement sealed for Queensland Raceway sale
Supercars News

Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022

By:

Triple Eight has recruited Andrew Edwards from Brad Jones Racing to engineer Shane van Gisbergen for the 2022 Supercars season.

Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022

Van Gisbergen is set to have his third new engineer in as many seasons, with current engineer David Cauchi on the move to Kelly Grove Racing.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, Edwards will depart Brad Jones Racing to join T8 as both chief designer and van Gisbergen's race engineer.

Edwards is currently the Head of Engineering at BJR and has been Nick Percat's race engineer since early 2018.

“We’re really happy to be welcoming Andrew to the team,” said future T8 team boss Jamie Whincup.

“He’s a very talented engineer and will bring a heap of experience and new knowledge. Shane is looking forward to working with him and building a solid relationship, which is so important between a driver and engineer."

As for the second T8 entry, Martin Short is set to make the step up with Broc Feeney as his race engineer.

The pair have been working together in Super2 this season, while Short has also been the race engineer for T8's GT car.

“We have every confidence in Marty," added Whincup.

"He and Broc have delivered the goods time and again this year, and he’s adapted so well to everything Triple Eight has thrown at him since he started with us in 2018.”

Agreement sealed for Queensland Raceway sale
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

