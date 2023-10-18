Subscribe
Supercars
News

Triple Eight signs Pye as enduro driver for 2024-25

Triple Eight has hired one-time Supercars race winner Scott Pye as an enduro driver on a two-year deal.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
updated
Scott Pye, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Pye will join either Broc Feeney or new recruit Will Brown at Bathurst and other long-distance races on the calendar in 2024 and ‘25.

The exact enduro line-up will be revealed by the Red Bull-backed squad in due course.

Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup described Pye’s addition to the outfit as “invaluable” and expects him to “flourish” in an endurance role. 

The Adelaide native previously raced for the squad in 2012 as part of its Super2 programme, finishing runner-up to Scott McLaughlin.

“I’m really excited to welcome Scotty back to the Triple Eight family since his last stint with the team over a decade ago,” said Whincup.

“Scotty’s experience is evident and his addition to the team as a co-driver for Red Bull Ampol Racing next year will be invaluable. He still has plenty to prove in the category and with the support of an incredible team around him, I think he will flourish.

“There will no doubt be a bit of chatter regarding who Scotty will team up with in 2024, but those are conversations we’ll have once we kick off the 2024 season.

“Nonetheless, he will compliment either of our full-time drivers massively.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Pye has been out of drive since his exit from Team18 was announced in August, ending a four-year stint at the Chevrolet outfit. He was previously linked with a seat at Matt Stone Racing.

The 33-year-old will join T8 with a wealth of experience, having been a mainstay of Supercars since 2013 and raced for some of the biggest teams in the series, including Dick Johnson Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Apart from his sole career win at Albert Park, Pye has two runner-up finishes at Bathurst to his name; he finished second in both the 2017 and ‘18 editions of the Great Race while driving for WAU. 

“I am really excited by the opportunity to return to the Triple Eight family from next season as a co- driver,” said Pye.

“It certainly feels like a bit of a homecoming for me having started my Supercars journey in Super2 with the team.

“I am looking forward to working with the unbelievable group of people in their team and am excited for the opportunity to go to the biggest races of the year with a real chance at success.

“You’re only as good as your team and I am as driven as ever to help Triple Eight continue their winning tradition.”

shares
comments
Previous article Supercars parity review begins
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

DTM

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test

Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test

Formula E

Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Scott Pye
More from
Scott Pye
Pye's Team 18 split now official

Pye's Team 18 split now official

Supercars

Pye's Team 18 split now official Pye's Team 18 split now official

MSR targeting Supercars race winner

MSR targeting Supercars race winner

Supercars

MSR targeting Supercars race winner MSR targeting Supercars race winner

Supercars silly season ramps up

Supercars silly season ramps up

Supercars

Supercars silly season ramps up Supercars silly season ramps up

Triple Eight Race Engineering
More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

Supercars
Bathurst

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

Stanaway disappointed to miss out on Triple Eight drive

Stanaway disappointed to miss out on Triple Eight drive

Supercars
Bathurst

Stanaway disappointed to miss out on Triple Eight drive Stanaway disappointed to miss out on Triple Eight drive

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points

F1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

DTM DTM

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season

Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

F1 Formula 1

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe