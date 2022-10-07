Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst News

Triple Eight studied Stanaway before Bathurst

Garth Tander has revealed that Triple Eight studied a Richie Stanaway stint as part of its Bathurst 1000 preparations.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight studied Stanaway before Bathurst
Listen to this article

Stanaway stunned the Supercars field in wet conditions during the 2017 Bathurst 1000, running down leader, and eventual winner, Luke Youlden as Cam Waters' co-driver at Tickford Racing.

That, combined with winning the Sandown 500 alongside Waters, helped Stanaway land a full-time drive with Tickford Racing the following season.

Speaking during a soggy fourth practice session for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000, Triple Eight co-driver Tander revealed that footage of the Stanaway stint was used as part of the team's Bathurst build-up.

"They call it the go kart line. Traditionally you run off the line, out in the marbles," Tander told the broadcast while explaining the wet weather line.

"When you do your track work you have a good look at the track and you understand where the asphalt is effectively worn out. We managed to do our track walk when the track was still dry and you can see shiny lines where the tyres run on the race line.

"And in the wet that's not where you want to go. You want to go where the stones are nice and sharp still, and the tyres can bite into those stones.

"We did a fair bit of research from when Richie Stanway ran here in the wet a few years ago and he was clearly the fastest. He was running quite wide at Turn 1, quite wide at The Cutting, quite wide at Forrests Elbow.

"We did a lot of research coming here, knowing the forecast was that it would be quite wet, on where to position the car and looking at lines."

Stanaway is making his first Supercars start this weekend since walking away from motor racing at the end of the 2019 Supercars season.

He put his Erebus Motorsport wildcard entry fourth fastest in that wet practice session and even led the way mid-way through the session.

