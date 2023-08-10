Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues

T8 instigated a chassis swap ahead of the Sydney SuperNight based on complaints from Shane van Gisbergen in Darwin and Townsville.

The Kiwi moved into the chassis that was used as the wildcard entry in Darwin by Zane Goddard, and was one of the fastest cars across the Sydney weekend.

The team then ran all three chassis – Broc Feeney's regular car, van Gisbergen's regular car and the wildcard chassis – at the ride day in Sydney to back-to-back their behaviour.

The outcome was that the differences were too great, with van Gisbergen to stay in the wildcard chassis as the team investigates what's going on.

“Following Shane’s chassis change for the Sydney SuperNight, the team had a ride day on the Monday following the event which presented an ideal opportunity for all our drivers to test the handling of each of our three cars," said Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton.

"Jamie [Whincup] cycled through all three chassis and identified that the steering felt different in all three cars.

"We now have our crew working hard to better understand the origins of these differences so we can better rectify them. The variance between all three cars from a ‘driver feel’ perspective is too great.

"We will continue with the same chassis that we ran with at Sydney, as we believe this is the best decision for the team’s workload, as completing car swaps takes a lot of time and that time is better spent continuing to identify the root cause of these differences.”

Van Gisbergen's next outing in the wildcard Camaro will be at The Bend Motorsport Park in a little over a week.

Before then he will make his debut in the NASCAR Truck Series and make a second Cup Series start, as he continues his transition to the States.