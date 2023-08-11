Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

The GM homologation team has refused to officially comment on the driver market despite other announcements making its plans for 2024 abundantly clear.

A NASCAR defection for star driver Shane van Gisbergen, despite having a year left on his T8 deal, is now a certainty, with Trackhouse Racing the outright favourite to land his services.

Will Brown, meanwhile, emerged during the Sydney SuperNight weekend as the preferred replacement for Triple Eight.

He has since been granted an early release on his contract with Erebus Motorsport, which was meant to run until the end of 2024, something that was confirmed by the team today.

That all but makes his Triple Eight move official, however T8 itself is refusing to comment on any driver deals.

A statement from T8 issued to media following the Brown announcement read: "Shane is a contracted driver with Triple Eight until advised otherwise. If this changes, it will be communicated by the team. We will be making no further comment."

There is no doubt over van Gisbergen's exit, the three-time Supercars champion having made his intentions clear in Sydney.

Since arriving back in the US this week he has made various comments about his dissatisfaction with Supercars and the new Gen3 cars.

He also revealed on the Dale Jr Download podcast that he has been encouraged by quarters of the T8 ownership group to make the move since his sensational win on debut in Chicago last month.

"All of the bosses you speak to, from the main one I got a text after the [Chicago] race, he's like, 'you've got to get over there next year'.

"They are fully supportive, which is awesome."

Van Gisbergen is highly likely to be joined on his US adventure with a key member of that T8 ownership group, who also happens to be his partner, Jess Dane.