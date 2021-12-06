Triple-header could open Australian racing season

Motorsport.com understands the Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains, headlined by TCR Australia, will be moved from late January to mid-February next year.

It may well end up taking place on the February 18-20 weekend, which would set up a triple-header to kick off the 2022 racing season.

Should that date come to fruition it would be followed by the Bathurst 12 Hour on February 25-27.

The round-the-clock GT race, and opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, has been locked into that date, after being moved three weeks earlier than originally planned to avoid a clash with the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The 2022 Supercars season will then start on the streets of Newcastle a week later on March 4-6.

The Race Tasmania event made its debut earlier this year with a unique Sunday-Tuesday slot that concluded on Australia Day (February 26).

The event was headlined by both TCR Australia and S5000, with both categories expected to return in 2022.

Race Tasmania will be the opening round of the Australian Racing Group/Motorsport Australia Championships season.

However all three of those events will be overseen by the new RACE organisation that now has ownership and control of Supercars.

RACE is part owned by ARG and will therefore oversee the 2022 ARG season.

The Bathurst 12 Hour, meanwhile, is owned by Supercars, while Supercars Events is the promoter of the Newcastle 500.

Supercars unveiled its 2022 schedule over the weekend, with a three-week break between the season-opener in Newcastle and Round 2 at Symmons Plains.

The full ARG calendar is expected to be announced within the next week.