Supercars News

Two pre-COTF Supercars series in 2023

Pre-Car of the Future Supercars are set to be eligible for both Super3 and a standalone V8 Touring Car Series next season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Two pre-COTF Supercars series in 2023
Listen to this article

V8TC has effectively spent the past two seasons merged with the Supercars-run Super2 category, with the older-spec cars running on a shared grid under the Super3 banner.

That has seen FG Falcons and VE Commodores sharing the track with the COTF cars eligible for the second tier, such as the FG-X Falcon, VF Commodore and Nissan Altima.

Initially it was expected that the Gen2-spec COTF cars, namely the Mustang and ZB Commodore, would become Super2 for 2023 and the rest of the COTF cars would become Super3.

The pre-COTF cars would then return to their own standalone V8TC series outside the Supercars system.

However Supercars recently announced that all COTF cars would continue to be eligible for Super2 alongside the Gen2 cars, while the FG and VE would continue in Super3.

That hasn't curtailed plans for V8TC to return, though, with organisers still working towards a standalone, five-round series on the SpeedSeries bill next year.

That will effectively mean competitors with FGs and VEs will have the freedom to run either Super3, V8TC or both.

"The arrangement we've had with Supercars has been a year-by-year thing and it's worked well for both parties through COVID," Super3 and V8TC boss Liam Curkpatrick told Motorsport.com.

"It's nice to have a 32-car grid between the two.

"The movement of the models was what we were waiting for. The initial discussions were that we'd break up again and go and do the V8 Touring Cars. But Supercars approached us a few weeks ago and asked if we would leave FGs and VEs in Super3.

"Although we haven't totally agreed yet, they've put out their understanding of what the arrangement will be. Which isn't an issue. We're on the same page there.

"But the plan is run V8 Touring Cars again. A five-round series like we used to, same format, on the SpeedSeries.

"We haven't talked to tyre suppliers yet so we don't know what that will look like. But essentially the V8 Touring Car Series is back and the way it looks at the moment is VEs and FGs will have the ability to float between the two series and run as Super3 with Supercars and also run in V8TC, which will have the same eligibility."

There could be numerous benefits to having two series, with young drivers looking to bank valuable Supercars miles having the option of running both V8TC and Super3.

However competitors with cars older than the FG and VE will also be able to race in the more relaxed V8TC rather than needing to share the track with Super2 cars.

That unofficial fourth tier will also give young drivers somewhere to start if they don't want to jump straight onto the Supercars bill.

"It has been a select market," said Curkpatrick of the shared grid. "There are guys with older cars that would like the run with us, but the Super2 competition is that little bit too far for them.

"This bridges that gap, but allowing FGs and VEs to run on Super3 still gives people the opportunity to do that."

