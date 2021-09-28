Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars News

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

By:

Super2 and Super3 will conclude their start-stop 2021 campaigns with two more rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama.

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

Supercars has confirmed that the combined field of second and third tier cars will be on the undercard for the fourth event of the unprecedented SMP quadruple header on November 19-21.

Their seasons will then conclude at the six-day Bathurst 1000 event in the first week of December.

The Super2/Super3 schedule has undergone a number of changes throughout this season, with the likes of Winton, Perth and the Gold Coast events all being cancelled.

The Winton cancellation left a huge gap in the early part of the calendar, with the season starting at the Mount Panorama 500 in February and then not resuming until a double-header at Townsville in July.

The combined category hasn't raced since that trip to Far North Queensland, which means it will be another four-month gap by the time it gets to Sydney in late November.

“As was the case in 2020, drivers and teams have had a season filled with disruption caused by COVID-19 and we thank them all for persevering through these challenges," said Supercars chief operating officer Shane Howard.

“Over the opening three rounds of 2021, this combined category has delivered memorable door-to-door racing and unearthed some genuine stars of the future.

“We will now begin planning on formats and scheduling for these events and look forward to crowning new champions at Mount Panorama in December.”

Motorsport Australia's director of motorsport and commercial operations Michael Smith confirmed that champions will be crowned in both series despite the changes to the schedule.

“For both 2020 and 2021, we’ve all had to be flexible and adaptable in our approach to every single championship and series and in this case, we are very comfortable in awarding both a Super2 and Super3 Series winner in 2021,” Smith said.

“Full credit must go to the team at Supercars as well as the competitors and teams for committing to make this season happen. Of course, none of it would be possible without the dedicated volunteer officials who will play a key role in delivering events for the remainder of this year.”

Broc Feeney, who has already locked in a main game driver with Triple Eight for 2022, holds a 51-point lead over Tickford's Zak Best in Super2.

Nash Morris leads Super3 with a 42-point buffer over Reef McCarthy.

shares
comments
Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Previous article

Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

6 h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

5
Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Latest news
Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
SUPC

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

51m
Payne cuts first Supercars laps
SUPC

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

17 h
Supercars to resume season under lights
SUPC

Supercars to resume season under lights

17 h
Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header
SUPC

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header

Sep 24, 2021
Supercars set to call off Queensland swing
SUPC

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing

Sep 23, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Supercars to resume season under lights
Supercars

Supercars to resume season under lights

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Cioppettini tor return to driver's seat with Victoria Motorsports
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Cioppettini tor return to driver's seat with Victoria Motorsports

AARA 2003 banquet report
Stock car Stock car

AARA 2003 banquet report

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
Supercars Supercars

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Supercars to resume season under lights
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to resume season under lights

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.