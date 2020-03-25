Two Supercars documentaries in the works for 2020

Both the category itself and Erebus Motorsport are working on what are currently separate projects for this season, after collaborating for the first season of the 'Inside Line' series, which will air for the first time next week.

As part of confirmation of the broadcast details for the first season, Supercars and Fox Sports also confirmed a second season will be in the works if and when racing gets underway in 2020.

The plans is that it won't be with Erebus though, Walkinshaw Andretti United strongly rumoured to be the target for Season 2.

A deal, however, is yet to be formalised.

“Our new annual docuseries 'Inside Line' provides an excellent insight into the world of Supercars and all the dynamics of a motorsport team – getting to know their personal lives, the explosive track action and the team’s full-blown rivalries," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"With unprecedented access to the inner sanctums of the team and drivers, both on and off the track, this compelling series is a must watch for any sports fan and showcases what is at the very heartbeat of our championship."

While Supercars wants to branch out for the second season of 'Inside Line', Erebus will push ahead with a documentary series of its own.

Filming already kicked off at last month's Adelaide 500, and has continued away from the track since.

The Erebus season of 'Inside Line' will premiere on Fox Sports and Kayo next week, with the eight episodes to be spaced out over four weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm.