Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars tyre allocation rules confirmed

New Supercars tyre allocation rules confirmed
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 6:30 AM

The 2020 Supercars tyre bank rules have been confirmed, along with a fresh five-year supply deal with Dunlop.

As expected, the current tyre bank system – which limits green rubber for practice – will be scrapped next season.

Instead teams will be given a bolstered allocation of fresh rubber for each round to be used in practice, used tyres limited to a single set per car.

The two compounds will also be renamed from soft and super soft to hard and soft.

That's all been confirmed as part of a new five-year control tyre deal with Dunlop, which will run until 2024 and extend the brand's unbroken run of supply to the category to 23 years.

“Dunlop is proudly synonymous with industry-leading innovative tyre designs for motorsports and has been integral to Australian high-performance racing since the 1950s,” said Chris Radin, Managing Director Goodyear & Dunlop Australia.

“This exciting new agreement with Supercars allows us to further increase our commitment to technological excellence, driver development and fan excitement over the next five years.

"We highly value our long-term relationship with Supercars, and we look forward to showcasing Dunlop as the premier sports and performance tyre brand in the Australian market."

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

