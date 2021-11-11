Van Der Drift linked to KGR Bathurst seat

The Kiwi is thought to currently be the leading option for the team should David Reynolds not be able to return for the Bathurst 1000.

Should that be the case, van der Drift would partner Luke Youlden in the team's Penrite Mustang.

Reynolds is currently sidelined due to his incomplete COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Bathurst winner benched when an exemption used to enter New South Wales was investigated and then rejected by health officials.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine in a bid to return for the Great Race, where double vaccination will continue to be a requirement of entering the circuit precinct.

He is also likely to need clearance from NSW Health and his own team to return following the exemption mishap.

A Reynolds return is still believed to be Plan A, with van der Drift as the back-up option.

New Zealand-based Van der Drift is thought to have received a spot in NZ's Managed Isolation and Quarantine several days ago after being approached about the drive from the Grove family.

MIQ allocation is the same issue that currently has the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway hanging in the balance.

Van der Drift has one Bathurst 1000 start to his name (with Erebus in 2016) and four Bathurst 12 Hour starts.

Motorsport.com understands the team also approached overseas-based Kiwi Jaxon Evans about the drive but he was unable to make the trip to Australia.

Youlden will continue to drive the #26 in Sydney this weekend before its expected he'll make way for Matt Campbell for the final round of the Sydney swing.