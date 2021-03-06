Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash

By:

Shane van Gisbergen has undergone surgery for a broken collarbone after a mountain bike crash this morning.

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash

The Supercars points leader broke his collarbone while mountain biking this morning (Saturday). He has since undergone surgery in Brisbane to have a plate inserted.

Triple Eight is expecting van Gisbergen to be fit for the second round of the Supercars season at Sandown in a fortnight. However he will sit out next weekend's GT World Challenge Australia opener at Phillip Island, teammate Jamie Whincup to take his spot alongside Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the squad's Mercedes.

"Shane van Gisbergen is recovering from successful surgery on his collarbone after a mountain biking accident this morning," read a statement from Triple Eight.

"The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver had a plate inserted during the routine procedure in Brisbane this afternoon and is expected to recover well.

"Van Gisbergen was due to race in the debut round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS series next weekend at Phillip Island. While medically he would likely be able to do so, the decision has been made to wait until the Sandown SuperSprint in two weeks to return to the wheel to allow more time for a smooth recovery.

"Jamie Whincup will take his seat alongside His Highness Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the no. 888 AMG GT3 Evo."

