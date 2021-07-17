Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
Supercars / Townsville II News

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

By:

Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki have both questioned whether they deserved their respective penalties during a wild opening race in Townsville.

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

The pair were both hit with 15-second penalties early in today's first sprint race for seperate, but not entirely unrelated, incidents.

Kostecki's penalty was for firing into the back of Todd Hazelwood at the last corner on the opening lap.

Van Gisbergen was then penalised at the same corner a lap later when he forced his way up the inside of Kostecki. The pair made side-by-side contact a number of times mid-corner before Kostecki was bounced into the outside wall on the exit.

The Kiwi recovered to sixth place after serving the additional time during his stop.

After the race he questioned why he was penalised at all, blaming the outcome on side-by-side contact initiated by Kostecki.

He said it was a similar situation late in the race with Scott Pye, who was run wide by van Gisbergen as they scrapped over sixth place.

"It probably didn't look like it, but I pulled a pass down the inside and tried to hug tight, and [Kostecki] just kept hitting my right rear," van Gisbergen told Fox Sports. 

"It straightened me up. You want to give racing room, and you can probably see from the on-board that I'm trying. But he just kept hitting me and I couldn't keep the car turned. 

"The same happened with Scotty later, you try and keep tight and they keep hitting your right rear.

"I don't want to run guys off the road, but I can't turn if they're hitting me. I didn't do it on purpose.

"You need to give racing room, and I was trying. But I can't do it when [Kostecki is] putting me off. I want side-by-side racing but he didn't want the same. And Lap 1 what he did was crazy as well. It's hard to race with someone like that."

Read Also:

As referenced by van Gisbergen, Kostecki had caused a stir with a bold late-braking move into Turn 2 on the first lap. 

But van Gisbergen said the second-lap move was in no way meant as retribution for Kostecki's forceful driving. 

"One hundred per cent not," he said. "It is what it is. The car is fast. I had the fastest car in the race again but we [started] too far back."

Kostecki, meanwhile, said that his move on Hazelwood was a response to similar contact from the Brad Jones Racing driver two corners earlier.

"I got used as a brake going into Turn 11 by the #14 and that broke the front steering," said the Erebus driver. "And it all went a bit downhill from there. I got a 15-second penalty after I bumped [Hazelwood] into the next corner after he used me as a brake. I

"I'm all for hard racing, but it's a bit strange to me."

Kostecki finished down in 22nd thanks to both the penalty and the steering damage he carried for the majority of the race.

Pye also had his say about van Gisbergen's last corner antics, his take that the Kiwi simply ran him wide.

"I'm all for hard racing, and I'm not one to be a blocker but I'll defend my position," he said. "But he just turfed me off. It's not in my play book to be doing that. We were side-by-side and he just drove me off the road. Disappointed."

There was one driver happy to take his penalty on the chin, Jamie Whincup putting his hand up for the pitlane speeding infringement that dropped him from second on the road to fifth in the final results.

"I’m not kicking myself – the sport is all about pushing the limits," he said. 

"If you leave a heap in reserve everywhere, then you don’t get anywhere. I’ve pushed the limit like that five-or-six-times this year, and we managed to get a position in the race. But unfortunately, we were just over the pitlane speed limit and boom, we received a 15-second penalty. 

"I’m happy that it didn’t sacrifice a win for us, as that would have been painful, but we ended up losing a few points. All in all, it was a reasonable day.”

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
2
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana

3
GT

GT4 Asia cup announcement

4
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

14 h
Latest news
Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties
SUPC

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

34m
Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

1 h
Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

4 h
Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

6 h
New academy programme launches in Australia
Video Inside
SUPC

New academy programme launches in Australia

Jul 16, 2021
Latest videos
NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy 01:47
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy 03:10
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency 01:12
Supercars
Jul 12, 2021

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again 05:45
Supercars
Jul 11, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener 06:01
Supercars
Jul 10, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Video Inside
Other rally

Van Gisbergen considering rally start

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay The Bend
Supercars

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

Trending Today

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana

GT4 Asia cup announcement
GT GT

GT4 Asia cup announcement

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

Dan Gurney's Historic V-12 Grand Prix Eagle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dan Gurney's Historic V-12 Grand Prix Eagle

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.