Van Gisbergen hit with Newcastle grid penalty

Shane van Gisbergen will start this afternoon's second Newcastle race from 21st after copping a three-place grid penalty for impeding Will Davison during qualifying.

The Red Bull Holden driver was on his way back to the pits running down the escape road at Turn 9 when he found himself in front of Davison, who was on his crucial final run.

Race control determined after the session that van Gisbergen held Davison up, slapping the Kiwi with a Careless Driving penalty that drops him from 18th to 21st.

The deputy race director also investigated a complain from Garry Rogers Motorsport that van Gisbergen held up Richie Stanaway between Turns 11 and 12, but no breach was established.

Davison was hit with the same penalty as van Gisbergen for holding up Nick Percat at Turn 11, the Tickford driver dropping from 17th to 20th, while James Golding was dropped three places from 19th to 22nd for holding up Chaz Mostert at Turn 12.