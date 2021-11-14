Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach

Le Brocq came across a slow-moving van Gisbergen on the racing line in the first of two qualifying sessions earlier today.

The Kiwi went and apologised to his Tickford Racing rival after the session.

That wasn't enough to avoid sanction, though, stewards electing hand the series leader a three-place penalty for his efforts.

That means he'll start the first 32-lap heat of the day from eighth place.

Mark Winterbottom, Chaz Mostert and Scott Pye will all move up a position.

Le Brocq, who will start from 11th, was philosophical about the incident when asked about it after the session.

“It was just in the first one, one of our laps, unfortunately he was just sitting on the racing line,” said Le Brocq.

“It’s all good. It’s unfortunate. It’s hard there. Like you come out of [Turn] 3, up and over the hill, I don’t know… it is what it is.

“He just came down to apologise. I appreciate that. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll press on and see how we go this afternoon.”