Van Gisbergen's startling contract revelation

Triple Eight recently announced the re-signing of the Kiwi on what it outlined as a multi-year agreement from 2024 onwards.

The new deal followed a reluctance to commit to Supercars long-term from van Gisbergen, who said he wanted to experience Gen3 before making a decision on his future.

The Kiwi has also been active in other areas of racing recently, including a maiden World Rally Championship outing last year and a Sprintcar programme over summer.

He is also set to make his NASCAR debut this year in the Project 91 entry run by Trackhouse Racing.

Van Gisbergen has now revealed that this new multi-year deal is actually only a single-year deal in concrete terms.

"It was awesome, easy chats with [Triple Eight managing director] Jamie [Whincup]," van Gisbergen told the broadcast of his negotiations.

"Obviously there are attractions and the grass is greener at them moment to have a look at new challenges. I had some chats with people outside of the sport, it was good.

"At least one more year here [in Supercars], which is cool."

Motorsport.com understands the deal is a single-year contract with three years worth of options that can begin to be activated from early next year onwards.

Van Gisbergen is effectively in control of the option and can decide if he wants to stay in Supercars, a decision that would lock him in to T8.

However he would feasibly be free to make a full-time move to another series for 2025.