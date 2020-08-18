Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw role in new GM programme made official

shares
comments
Walkinshaw role in new GM programme made official
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 3:40 AM

Walkinshaw Automotive Group has confirmed its role in the new General Motors Special Vehicles programme, which will act as a successor of sorts to Holden.

Following months of speculation since the Holden axing was announced back in February, the GMSV programme was made official today.

It's set to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2020, coinciding with the retirement of the Holden brand.

Automotive media is reporting that as many as 60 GMSV dealers, many of them ex-Holden or Holden Special Vehicles, will be appointed around the Australia.

As part of the GMSV programme the Chevrolet Corvette is also headed for Aussie shores, the brand's hero car set to hit showrooms in late 2021 or early 2022.

That would coincide perfectly with the introduction of Supercars' Gen3 regulations, which are set to cater for two-door models, should GM fancy using a front-engine version as a marketing platform.

There's already a link between GMSV and Supercars, with Walkinshaw Automotive Group, which operates alongside the Walkinshaw Andretti United race team, set to play a key role in the programme.

WAG will continue to re-manufacture the Chevrolet Silverado as right-hand drive for the Aussie market, as it has done with the Camaro in the past, and is likely to be involved in other re-engineering projects in the future. 

“We’re pleased to continue our 33-year association with GM through their new venture GMSV," said WAG director Ryan Walkinshaw.

"We’re able to keep significant automotive employment in Victoria through this new business and continue to bring exciting product to market which is core to the Walkinshaw Group’s DNA.

"We’ve developed unique engineering expertise in producing OEM standard right-hand drive conversions at scale, and we look forward to working closely with GMSV in this new era.

“Our business has now successfully pivoted to a contract manufacturing and engineering company for multiple customers. We can apply our whole organisation’s expertise and experience to help deliver first class results for our customers, as is evident most recently with the success and growth in the full-size truck market."

Walkinshaw also confirmed that its iconic HSV brand will live on through servicing and after sales.

“HSV has enjoyed an extremely successful journey through more than 30 years of Australian automotive history," he said.

"HSV’s engineering feats and ground-breaking designs captured the hearts of Australians, creating a wide and loyal fan base. This includes the production of over 85,000 HSVs starting with our first Commodore models, through to W1 and the Sportscat.

"The HSV dealer network will continue to service HSV product and to supply warranty, spare parts and accessories to our customers into the future. We are committed to preserving HSV’s integrity and heritage, and ensure it remains the pinnacle of Australian motoring.”

Series Supercars
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

