Supercars News

Walkinshaw, Grove join Supercars Board

Supercars has named its new-look seven-person Board which includes team representatives Ryan Walkinshaw and Stephen Grove.

Walkinshaw, Grove join Supercars Board
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The Supercars Board will operate alongside the previously announced RACE Board, with plenty of crossover in terms of personnel.

Chairman Barclay Nettlefold, John McMellan, Barry Rogers and Mark Skaife will sit on both Boards, while it's now been clarified that team representation will come on the Supercars Board.

Following a meeting earlier this week, Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner Walkinshaw and Grove Racing owner Grove have been appointed observers to the Supercars Board.

“We are delighted to confirm Ryan Walkinshaw and Stephen Grove as the team representatives on the new Supercars board for 2022," said Nettlefold.

“Together, Ryan and Stephen bring a fresh set of eyes and an extensive knowledge of what it takes for teams to compete in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“They will play a critical role in helping the board to determine what teams may require from Supercars as we move forward.

“I would like to congratulate Ryan and Stephen and look forward to working with both in the future.”

Walkinshaw said he wants to bring not just a teams' voice, but a fans' voice to the Board.

"It’s a great honour to be selected as one of the observers for the Supercars Board for 2022. I look forward to being a conduit between the board and the teams throughout the year," he said.

“We are entering into a really exciting chapter of our sport, with new owners and a new generation of car on the way, so there is some fantastic momentum and excitement around the category, which I’m sure will only increase.

“I have always adopted a fans first mentality in how we run our team, a direction I will definitely help champion with the board going forward.”

Grove added: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining the Supercars Board and making a contribution to our great sport.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Supercars.”

