Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years

Listen to this article

The oil company has been a major backer of the famous Supercars squad since the early days of the Holden Racing Team in 1994.

The backing has been uninterrupted since, the relationship continuing out of the HRT era and into the team's latest iteration as WAU.

A new multi-year deal has now been inked in the lead-up to the 2022 campaign, which will include celebrating 30 years of sponsorship next season.

“Unequivocally, the partnership between Mobil 1 and Walkinshaw Andretti United is renowned in world motorsport, and we are delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to continue into three decades together,” said WAU Team Principal Bruce Stewart.

“It’s a partnership that runs much deeper than just a sponsorship, it’s a collaboration that we rely heavily upon to achieve our best possible results.

"To be entering year 29 of a partnership this year, and 30 in 2023, is a testament to the trust, loyalty, and commitment of Mobil 1 to our team over the journey, and we can’t thank everyone involved enough.

“People see us as the Mobil 1 team, and that’s something we are very proud of. I can’t wait to see what we can continue to achieve together in the future.”

WAU will field a new driver line-up this season, with high-profile recruit Nick Percat joining the team's established star Chaz Mostert.

The liveries for Mostert and Percat's cars will be formally unveiled in the lead-up to pre-season testing at Winton later this month.