Walkinshaw Andretti United nearing 2020 driver decision

The two-car Holden team will field an all-new line-up next year, both its current drivers James Courtney and Scott Pye already confirmed to be heading elsewhere.

Chaz Mostert is expected to take one of the WAU seats as part of sensational move from Ford squad Tickford Racing.

The second seat, however, is yet to be filled.

Motorsport.com understands that Bryce Fullwood is the primary candidate for the drive, the recently-crowned Super2 champion in the box seat to make the step up from the second-tier.

TCR Australia champion Will Brown is also in the frame for a main game promotion with WAU. Should Brown not land the seat, he's likely to continue as an enduro driver with Erebus Motorsport, which would also support him in a bolstered Super2 programme.

There are also persistent rumours that Ash Sutton might make the switch from the British Touring Car Championship to WAU, which, while not entirely out of the question, is unlikely according to sources in Europe.

Richie Stanaway appears to be out of the running, having been linked to the seat as recently as during the Gold Coast 600 weekend.

According to WAU director Ryan Walkinshaw, a decision is expected within the next couple of weeks.

"We're not going to talk about which drivers we're talking to, because it's unfair on the discussions we're having with those drivers," Walkinshaw told Motorsport.com.

"We're hoping to have our entire driver line-up for next year fully agreed and signed up within the next couple of weeks. And we'll aim to announce it around the end of the season."