2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway News

Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled

Walkinshaw Andretti United has pulled the covers off the wildcard entry that Jayden Ojeda will race at the Winton SuperSprint this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled
Listen to this article

Ojeda will make his solo main game debut in Victoria this weekend as part of a two-round wildcard deal with the WAU squad.

The major backing for the two-off entry will come from East Coast Lubes, while Mobil 1 will be the bonnet sponsor, as is the case with WAU's regular cars.

“The car looks so awesome, thank you so much first of all to ECL and Mobil 1 for their support, all the WAU partners that have welcomed me, but also to all the partners that have backed me at got me to this point, I wouldn’t be here without them," said Ojeda.

“It’s really cool to see it in the flesh, I just can’t wait to get on track now and get stuck into the weekend."

WAU team boss Bruce Stewart added: “It’s fantastic to have one of our long-term supporters and loyal Mobil 1 distributors, East Coast Lubes supporting our team further.

“A thank you as well to our Walkinshaw Andretti Untied Partners, such as Morris who continue to invest in junior talent and community, as well as UMS, and of course Jayden’s loyal supporters who have made this possible.

“The really cool thing about this car is how it looks at home with Chaz and Nick's car, which shows that we are truly a three-car team this weekend.

“We can’t wait to see Jayden on track tomorrow, it’s going to be exiting for all involved.”

Supercars hits the track for the first time tomorrow for practice at 8:50am local time.

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint session times and preview Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint session times and preview

September target for key Gen3 aero test
Supercars

September target for key Gen3 aero test

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Ford caps 2023 Supercars entries
Supercars

Ford caps 2023 Supercars entries

Walkinshaw Andretti United to field Supercars wildcard
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United to field Supercars wildcard

Why WAU risked fan backlash for factory Ford deal Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Why WAU risked fan backlash for factory Ford deal

Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint session times and preview

September target for key Gen3 aero test
Supercars Supercars

September target for key Gen3 aero test

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
