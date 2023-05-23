Subscribe
Waters coy on Tickford future

Cam Waters has played down suggestions that he's locked in at Tickford Racing for the 2024 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The future of the Ford star has been a talking point in the paddock for some time based on the understanding that his existing deal with Tickford runs out at the end of this season.

Tickford CEO Tim Edwards moved to quash the idea that his lead driver is on the market during a press conference last Friday, suggesting that he has an option on Waters for 2024.

"Well they're all pretty much under agreements for next year, in different ways," said Edwards of his current four-driver line-up. "Some have already had options exercised on them, and others have options that are mine to exercise."

Waters, however, says he's yet to begin talks with Tickford over his future beyond this season.

"Look, to be completely honest with you we haven't really spoken about next season," he told Motorsport.com.

"We're pretty early in the year, still. I'm spending all my time and energy trying to make these [Tickford Mustangs] as quick as I can, and doing a bit of sprintcar stuff as well.

"I think we'll start talking pretty soon, I would have thought."

He then joked: "I might play hard to get with Tim and not answer the odd call, might bring him a coffee occasionally or something.

"I don't know, we haven't had the discussion yet."

Waters has been aligned with Tickford since 2014 when he joined the squad's Super2 programme.

He won the Super2 title the following year before being promoted to the main game in 2016.

As for options outside of Tickford, there have been suggestions that both Grove Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United could target Waters should he look to make a move.

