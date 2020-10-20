Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Waters: Tickford took 'another step' in 2020

shares
comments
Waters: Tickford took 'another step' in 2020
By:

Cam Waters believes Tickford Racing took another step towards regular race wins in the second half of the 2020 Supercars season.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong end to the season, racking up his first solo Supercars race win at The Bend last month, before setting the pace across the Bathurst 1000 weekend.

Ultimately it was only track position that denied Waters and co-driver Will Davison victory at Mount Panorama, Waters unable to find a way past a determined Shane van Gisbergen after the Triple Eight ace used a short burst of rain to grab the lead.

Despite falling just short of the Bathurst win, the weekend was seen by many as a coming of age for Waters.

It's also put him squarely in the conversation about title contenders for 2021, Waters potentially Ford's big hope should Scott McLaughlin head to IndyCar as expected.

Waters agrees that he and the Tickford team have taken a step forward this year, something he partly puts down to the crew spending more than 100 days on the road due to the Melbourne lockdown.

Read Also:

"I think we've taken another step," he said. "I guess last year I had a lot of pace and just lacked that consistency. This year was just building on that.

"I think the whole period away, as a team, has been really good for us – seeing engineers and mechanics literally every day, that dialogue has probably helped us.

"The cars are slowly getting to where we need them to be and doing what we need them to do, and from Townsville onwards we turned a corner. It's in a happy place at the moment, the car, it's doing what we need.

"We need a little bit more, but I think this year was really good for us as a team."

Waters finished the 2020 season second in the points, jumping Jamie Whincup after the seven-time champ crashed out of the Bathurst 1000.

That left him comfortably the best-placed Tickford driver, with Lee Holdsworth 11th, James Courtney 13th and Jack Le Brocq 15th.

But while that supports the theory he's the team leader now Chaz Mostert has left the squad, Waters says its a collaborative approach between the four drivers that's helping improve car speed.

"I don't really think about [being team leader], to be honest," he said.

"Even in the past, [Mark Winterbottom] was the team leader, and then maybe Chaz last year... but we'd all work together anyway, there was no real favourite car. We were always trying to push each other and do what's best for the team.

"Results-wise I've probably been the best at Tickford this year, but all the drivers have had a part to play in that, [as well as] all the engineers and the whole team.

"We're pushing together as one and that's where the improvements are coming."

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Previous article

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Texas II: JJ Yeley preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Texas II: JJ Yeley preview

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Latest news

Waters: Tickford took 'another step' in 2020
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Waters: Tickford took 'another step' in 2020

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment

Waters felt sick in final Bathurst 1000 stint
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Waters felt sick in final Bathurst 1000 stint

Trending

1
Formula 1

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

2
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

3
WRC

FIA to clamp down on excessive WRC stage speeds

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

Latest news

Waters: Tickford took 'another step' in 2020
Supercars

Waters: Tickford took 'another step' in 2020

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars
Supercars

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment
Supercars

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment

Waters felt sick in final Bathurst 1000 stint
Supercars

Waters felt sick in final Bathurst 1000 stint

Podcast: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Podcast: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.