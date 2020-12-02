WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer

McPherson joins the Melbourne-based team after a six-year stint in Brisbane with Triple Eight, which yielded a Bathurst crown with Craig Lowndes and Steve Richards, a Supercars title in 2016 with Shane van Gisbergen, and another Bathurst crown this year with van Gisbergen and Garth Tander.

Before that he spent seven years at Ford Performance Racing.

McPherson will take on the Head of Performance role at WAU, sitting above the race engineers and below technical director Carl Faux.

“We are rapt to have Grant join our team," said team principal Bruce Stewart.

"He is going to be a real asset to our engineering group, there isn’t many of his calibre up and down pitlane.

“His technical expertise speaks for itself, but importantly, he is a great addition to our family, and fits in to our culture really well, which was critical in our decision making.

“It’s nice to have someone from outside our four walls see the momentum we’ve built and the direction we are heading, and want to be a part of it.”

“We look forward to Grant joining us at track early on in 2021, and seeing what we can achieve together.”

Adam De Borre will continue as Chaz Mostert's race engineer next season, while Bryce Fullwood is expected to continue with Terry Kerr, although that's yet to be locked in.

The squad's engineering line-up also includes the experience Rob Starr.

T8, meanwhile, is yet to announce how it will replace McPherson in its engineering team.