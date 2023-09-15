WAU excluded from Sandown practice after drop gear gaffe
Both Walkinshaw Andretti United cars were disqualified from the opening practice session for the Sandown 500 due to what appeared to be a misread regulation.
It was noted after the first half-hour session that the two WAU Fords were under investigation for a drop gear breach.
The team was swiftly found guilty of the breach, leading to Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth and Nick Percat/Fabian Coulthard being disqualified from the session.
"Following an admission by WAU Racing Pty Ltd of a breach of supplementary regulation 6.2 – At this event... all cars are required to install the 'back Up #1 drop gear of 1.000 from the commencement of the .. event' (cars #2 and #25 did not have the correct drop gear installed), the stewards disqualified car #2 and car #25 from practice session 1," read the stewards report.
Teams were all ordered to move to the 1.000 final drive for this round, however the supplementary regulations also specified that: "Drop gear 1.074 as specified in Rule C10.5.1 for the Sandown International Raceway is also required to be on hand at the event".
That appears to be what caught WAU out and led to the shorter drive being installed for the opening practice session.
WAU also copped a $500 fine for a wheel nut from Percat's car that wandered across the fast lane during pitstop practice in the third practice session.
Triple Eight also copped a $500 fine after Craig Lowndes was clocked doing 50 km/h at pit entry, where the limit is 40 km/h, during the first session.
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
"Dream come true" Supercars promotion for red hot rookie
"Dream come true" Supercars promotion for red hot rookie "Dream come true" Supercars promotion for red hot rookie
Latest news
Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win
Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win
With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric
With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric
Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top
Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top
Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers
Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.