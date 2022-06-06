Tickets Subscribe
Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up
Supercars News

WAU parts ways with Percat engineer

Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United has parted ways with Nick Percat's race engineer Geoff Slater.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
WAU parts ways with Percat engineer
Listen to this article

The split follows a run of difficult form for Percat, who has qualified last for four of the last six races across the Perth and Winton weekends.

However the announcement doesn't cite performance as a reason for Slater's departure after just six months with the team, instead referencing limits on performance personnel allowed at events.

As part of an engineering re-shuffle, Head of Performance Grant McPherson – formerly Shane van Gisbergen's race engineer at Triple Eight – will take over running Percat's car for the remainder of the season.

Technical Director Carl Faux will return to the travelling crew to overseas operations on race weekends.

"Walkinshaw Andretti United can confirm the team and Geoff Slater have parted ways," read a statement provided by WAU.

"Everyone at WAU wish Geoff well for the future, and thank him for his contribution.

"With restrictions on numbers at track still in place, it’s critical to put the best team on the ground at events, which ultimately leads to tough decisions being made.

"Head of Performance, Grant McPherson, will take over the running of car #2 for the remainder of 2022, with Technical Director Carl Faux to oversee the race weekend from track.

"The Team will be making no further comment at this stage."

Slater joined WAU along with Percat for the 2022 season, however, unlike Chaz Mostert and Adam De Borre it wasn't a package deal, Percat and Slater having never worked together before.

After a reasonably promising start to the season, Percat's form has fallen away in recent rounds.

Initially there were issues on both sides of the WAU garage, both Mostert and Percat struggling for pace in Perth.

Mostert, however, was able to reclaim some form at Winton late last month while Percat continued to struggle.

He said after the Winton event that the team was confident it knew the source of his struggles and were working on a solution.

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up
Previous article

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
