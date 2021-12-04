Whincup wins the 2021 Barry Sheene Medal

The seven-time series champion was named the recipient of Supercars' best and fairest award on the eve of his final start as a full-time driver in the category.

It's Whincup's third Barry Sheene Medal win after he took it home in his first two title-winning seasons, 2007 and 2008.

The Barry Sheene Medalist is picked by Australia's leading motorsport journalists.

"Every time you win this award it's unbelievably special. Baz was a fantastic character and a motorsport icon," said Whincup.

"This is one of he highest accolades you can win in motorsport and I'm very proud of it.

"There's a lot of people in this game but there's only a certain amount of true racers. The people involved in this award are true racers and that's what me and the team are all about."

Other winners in the 2021 Supercars Awards include Shane van Gisbergen who was named both Drivers' Driver and the fan-voted Most Popular Driver.

The Darwin Triple Crown was named Best Event while the fan-voted Best Presented Team award went to Dick Johnson Racing.

Super2 driver Matt McLean won the prestigious Mike Kable Young Gun award.