Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight
Triple Eight sees a sensational comeback for seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup as an "awesome fallback" following Shane van Gisbergen's departure from the team.
Van Gisbergen confirmed this evening that his intention is to leave Supercars at the end of this season and move into the NASCAR system.
That puts Triple Eight firmly in the driver market, the powerhouse squad needing a new team-mate for Broc Feeney.
Names such as enduro driver Richie Stanaway have been floated, while other top drivers such as Chaz Mostert (under contract at Walkinshaw Andretti United) and Cam Waters (expected to stay at Tickford) are unavailable.
A left field option that has emerged is that T8 managing director Jamie Whincup could make a sensational full-time driving return.
Whincup stepped back from full-time driving as the most successful Supercars driver ever at the end of the 2021 season.
He has continued as an enduro driver for the team in Supercars and as part of its Aussie and Asian GT programmes.
However his full-time focus has been on the day-to-day running of the Triple Eight business.
A one-year cameo could be beneficial in terms of the driver market with a number of big name drivers off contract at the end of 2024.
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
According to T8 team manager a Whincup return is a very real option – but not the first option for the team.
"It's an awesome fall back," said Dutton. "We're in a fantastic position to have that as a back up plan.
"Is that our initial plan? No it's not."
Dutton added that one consideration would be the risk to Whincup's legacy if he were to return and not perform.
"It's one of those things; we've got to be careful," he said.
"I've reminded Jamie when we've chatted about these things, he finished as the GOAT. If you come back and aren't strong, yeah, that puts a bit of a downer on your career.
"It's definitely not our first option, but it's a bloody good one. And you know he'll work super hard if it happens."
Triple Eight expands international GT programme
Triple Eight expands international GT programme Triple Eight expands international GT programme
Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification
Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Soft deadline set for SVG NASCAR decision
Soft deadline set for SVG NASCAR decision Soft deadline set for SVG NASCAR decision
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush
Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush
Latest news
Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP
Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.