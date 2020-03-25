Whincup details F1-style steering wheel

Triple Eight trialled the modern-looking rim in practice sessions late last season, evaluating it as a potential replacement for its more traditional rectangular unit with centrally-mounted buttons.

While Shane van Gisbergen has so far opted to stick with the original, Whincup gave the new unit a race-winning competitive debut at the Adelaide 500.

In this video created for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team social media channels, Whincup talks through the button layout and function of the new 3D-printed wheel.