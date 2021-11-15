Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Whincup explains team order snub Next / Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test
Supercars / Sydney III News

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders

By:

Jamie Whincup says he doesn't regret ignoring team orders in Sydney on Sunday even though it probably cost his Triple Eight team a win.

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders

Whincup and T8 teammate Shane van Gisbergen found themselves in a tense stand-off in the second stint of yesterday's third and final Supercars sprint race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The pair were running second and third on an overcut strategy, each with significantly better tyre condition than leader Will Brown.

The complicating factor, however, was that van Gisbergen's tyre condition, and therefore lap speed, was slightly better than Whincup's.

The T8 pair did battle both on track and over the radio for several laps as van Gisbergen tried to get through to lead the charge against Brown and Whincup resisted.

Whincup was eventually explicitly asked to move over for van Gisbergen by team manager Mark Dutton, but refused, instead asking why van Gisbergen couldn't call off the fight and slot in behind.

The squabble delayed the T8 duo just enough to give Brown a buffer, the rookie taking his first win ahead of Whincup and van Gisbergen.

Immediately after the race Whincup explained that, due to his impending retirement, he was in no mood to give away any results.

He doubled down on that in the post-race press conference, admitting that it was a controversial decision but adamantly stating he doesn't regret the team orders snub.

“Dutto did tell me to move over, but I elected not to. There’ll be discussions over that," he said.

“When you calm down, that’s the wrong thing, I’ve probably done the wrong thing there. But it certainly wasn’t the wrong thing 20 laps into a race, it was the right thing.

“We hardly get team orders over the radio, to be honest. It wasn’t like it’s every race meeting.

“I felt like I was in the box seat to win the race. I had an extremely quick car.

“We weren’t racing #97, we were just racing the rest of the field, so we pitted to give ourselves the best opportunity to try catch Will and get the win.

“In my mind, that was my race. I was just going to do everything I could to try and win the race.

"I don't think I [went rogue]," Whincup added.

“I don’t regret anything.

“I raced as hard as I could today and that’s all I could ask of myself."

Whincup added that he doesn't feel he owes anybody an apology – or that anybody owes him and apology.

“We went out and raced. I don’t think an apology needs to go either way," he said.

"We’ll just keep working together to win the teams’ championship and of course the drivers’ championship.”

Van Gisbergen said he enjoyed going head-to-head with Whincup and would always rather settle positions on track rather than over the radio – but added that neither T8 driver winning the race was a bitter pill to swallow.

"It's pretty self-explanatory," he said. "The racer in me did enjoy it. It's a fun battle, I always love racing Jamie. We know how to keep respect and keep room.

"I don't know. I hate team orders like anyone else. But I'm gutted that one of us didn't win the race. It should have been a one-two, and that didn't happen. I was really strong at the end, drove up to them really quick and had really good car speed.

"That's the sad part, that we didn't win the race."

When asked if he expected someone to get in trouble for the incident he joked: "It won't be me for once."

This isn't the first time there's been tension between he T8 drivers this year, and, according to Whincup, may not be the last either.

"There's a good chance we'll be close to each other on the track next weekend and hopefully the same thing at Bathurst," he said.

"We run two competitive cars, there's not one at the front and one down the back. We're going to be racing each other at tines. That's what happened in Townsville. That's what happened here. That's the way it goes.

"And if you live your life trying to not expose yourself to any conflict, you should sell ice cream on the corner."

shares
comments
Whincup explains team order snub
Previous article

Whincup explains team order snub
Next article

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test Sydney III
Supercars

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

Whincup explains team order snub Sydney III
Supercars

Whincup explains team order snub

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach Sydney III
Supercars

Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach

Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022
Supercars

Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges
Supercars

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test
Supercars Supercars

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders
Supercars Supercars

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders

Whincup explains team order snub
Supercars Supercars

Whincup explains team order snub

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.