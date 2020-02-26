Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat

Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 6:42 AM

Supercars ace Mark Winterbottom has called on social media to help find a boat that was stolen from him on Tuesday.

Winterbottom posted that his Malibu ski boat was taken from Bundalong, near the Victoria/New South Wales border, between 10am and 1pm.

He later updated the post to say the boat had been spotted at 1am Wednesday morning being towed by a dark Holden Colorado ute.

He's urging anyone who has seen the boat to contact his Facebook page.

 
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Winterbottom
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

