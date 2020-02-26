Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat
shares
comments
Supercars ace Mark Winterbottom has called on social media to help find a boat that was stolen from him on Tuesday.
Winterbottom posted that his Malibu ski boat was taken from Bundalong, near the Victoria/New South Wales border, between 10am and 1pm.
He later updated the post to say the boat had been spotted at 1am Wednesday morning being towed by a dark Holden Colorado ute.
He's urging anyone who has seen the boat to contact his Facebook page.
Next article
Previous article
Walkinshaw buoyed by "real energy" at WAU
Next article
What Holden's demise really means for Supercars
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Mark Winterbottom
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat
shares
comments
Race hub
5 Jun - 7 Jun
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets