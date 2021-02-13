Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

shares
comments
Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
By:

Mark Winterbottom is confident he and an in-form Team 18 can fight for Supercars wins this season.

Winterbottom's high expectations are fuelled by a promising 2020 season that saw him and teammate Scott Pye finish in 10th and ninth in the points respectively.

The team has also bolstered its engineering stocks over the break, recruiting the highly-rated Richard Hollway to oversee race engineers Manuel Sanchez and Phil Keed.

That's left Winterbottom confident his third campaign with the squad can provide his first race win in a Holden.

“We announce every year how hungry we are to win, but with the progression of this team, I’m heading into this new season feeling revamped and more determined than ever to get back to the top,” said the 2015 series champion.

“It’s a great feeling heading into a new year with the same engineer and crew, but we’ve complemented that with the recruitment of Richard Hollway in the engineering department. He’s worked with Manuel for seven years previously, so they already have that rapport and working relationship, and it feels like he’s been here for years already.

“We’re in a great position, we’ve got great staff, great equipment and we’re as hungry as ever. It’s time for Team 18 to get up the front and chase those wins.”

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt shares Winterbottom's optimism, with the top four in the teams' championship the clear target.

“2020 was a year when Team 18 stood up with multiple podiums in our first-year as a two-car squad," he said. "So for 2021 we want to take the next step forward and be a consistent force in the Supercars championship.

“With the drivers, the crew and the technical nous behind us, we really have what it takes to become a top four team in this championship.

“[Winterbottom] joined our team looking for an environment to build and prosper, and from the outset he has shared my vision of the team and where we’re headed.

“He’s as fit, fast and determined as I’ve ever seen him and I believe in 2021 we’ll see the fruits of his hard work.”

Winterbottom will sport a revised Irwin Tools livery for the new season, featuring more blue on the front bar and the addition of 'Bunnings green' on the rear flanks.

He'll debut the new look at the delayed Winton pre-season test next Friday.

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Previous article

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Winterbottom
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident

2
Formula 1

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

5
NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Latest news
Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

1h
Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Supercars

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Feb 12, 2021
Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday
Supercars

Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday

Feb 12, 2021
Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
Supercars

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Feb 12, 2021
Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Supercars

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

Feb 11, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Mark Winterbottom
Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer
Supercars / Breaking news

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

New two-year deal for Winterbottom
Supercars / Breaking news

New two-year deal for Winterbottom

More from
Team 18
Winterbottom cleared for van Gisbergen contact Hidden Valley II
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom cleared for van Gisbergen contact

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams
Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams

Pye refutes "fake racing" claims
Supercars / Breaking news

Pye refutes "fake racing" claims

Trending Today

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Brown: McLaren "became a bit Darth Vader" in decline years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown: McLaren "became a bit Darth Vader" in decline years

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Rain cancels Xfinity qualifying at Daytona, Cindric on pole
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Qualifying report

Rain cancels Xfinity qualifying at Daytona, Cindric on pole

Latest news

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.