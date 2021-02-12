Winton Supercars test to be postponed

The entire state will be plunged into a snap shutdown from midnight tonight, in response to a growing COVID-19 cluster linked to the state's hotel quarantine programme.

People will only be able to leave their home for essential reasons and their movement limited to a five-kilometre radius.

The lockdown is currently due to end at midnight next Wednesday.

As first reported by Motorsport.com that's forced the postponement of next Tuesday's pre-season Supercars test at Winton.

"Due to the recently announced five-day, statewide lockdown in Victoria, Supercars will reschedule the planned test day in Winton to a later date," read a statement from Supercars.

"Further information will be provided once arrangements have been made."

The six Melbourne-based teams – Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Kelly Grove Racing and Blanchard Racing Team – were set to take part in the test, along with Brad Jones Racing, which is based across the New South Wales border in Albury.

Victoria has been hardest hit in Australia by lockdowns since the global health crisis started, having endured months of strict restrictions in the second half of last year.

That left the Melbourne teams in exile for four months following an incredible border run to keep the season going.

Motorsport.com sources have indicated that there are currently no plans for a repeat effort, with teams staying put for the time being.

Should the snap lockdown not ease the outbreak, there is the danger that the opening two rounds at Bathurst and Sandown could be affected.