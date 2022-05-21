Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets record practice pace

Listen to this article

The pace was hot throughout the half-hour session as more drivers ventured onto new sets of the super soft Dunlop tyres.

The likes of Will Brown, Cam Waters and Lee Holdsworth all went under the 1m19s barrier early in the session, before David Reynolds dipped under Scott McLaughlin's unofficial lap record for the first time with a 1m18.454s.

That time was almost good enough to hold on, only for van Gisbergen – who didn't run green tyres in Practice 1 – to bolt on fresh tyres and lower the record to a 1m18.446s.

While pipped by van Gisbergen at the flag, Reynolds came out of the session buoyed by the speed of his Grove Racing Mustang.

The former Bathurst 1000 winner set the pace at last week's Winton test, with many in the paddock predicting he could be a favourite in this weekend's three races.

"[The car] was unreal," he said after the session. "We had a really good test day a week and a half ago.

"We rolled out really, really fast, and every time we tried something we went slower. So we went back to what we rolled out at the test day and the car is a jet. The boys put a lot of work in this year and it's paying off.

"We've changed a few parts on the car and everyone is working together. It's a cohesive environment. A bit of money has been spent. Motor racing is easy, you just build a faster car."

Chaz Mostert continued his promising start to the weekend with the third fastest time followed by Holdsworth in the second Grove entry.

Anton De Pasquale was fifth after some early issues that included an off at Turn 1 and contact with James Courtney at the sweeper.

Waters didn't improve on his early pace and slipped back to sixth ahead of Broc Feeney, the only of the drivers from Queensland teams that took part in last week's Winton test.

Practice 1 pacesetter Brown was eighth followed by Scott Pye and Will Davison.

