Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway Race report

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Shane van Gisbergen passed early leader Cam Waters before sprinting to victory in the second Supercars race at Winton.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Listen to this article

The first stint was a carbon copy of yesterday's race, Waters leading the way as van Gisbergen sat patiently just under a second behind.

And, like yesterday, it was the Kiwi that prompted the pair to make their stops when he took his mandatory service on Lap 15.

Waters predictably responded by pitting the next lap and once again he resumed right in front of van Gisbergen.

This time, however, van Gisbergen was able to use his warm tyres to his advantage, using an impressively late dive to slide under Waters into Turn 3.

Once in front there was no stopping the series leader, van Gisbergen managing the gap to Waters across the final stint.

The final winning margin was 5.2s while van Gisbergen has a 244-point lead in the series.

"It was a great race," said van Gisbergen. "Cam was quick again but our boys did an awesome job in the pitstop and that put pressure on him.

"[We] won the race in the pits and then I put a nice move on Cam. The car was awesome. I just kept pushing.

"He got us yesterday, but I got him back today."

David Reynolds came home third after running long and making some key passes in the second stint.

After running fourth in the first stint, Reynolds didn't take his stop until Lap 22. Initially the undercut left him in fifth behind Will Brown and Chaz Mostert, however it didn't take long for the gripped-up Grove Mustang to barge its way into third.

Lee Holdsworth also worked the overcut in the sister Grove car, the veteran not taking his stop until Lap 24.

He popped out behind the likes of Andre Heimgartner, Mostert and Brown but had the grip to run them all down as he sealed fourth place.

Mostert got by Brown on the final lap of the race as the Erebus driver struggled to get his ancient rubber, fitted during a Lap 5 stop, to the finish.

Brown did, however, manage to hang on to sixth place despite having Heimgartner on his bumper right to the flag.

James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom were eighth and ninth as Anton De Pasquale rounded out the Top 10.

The final heat of the Winton SuperSprint will take place at 3:35pm local time.

Winton SuperSprint Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB -
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 5.298 5.299 5.299
3 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 8.542 8.543 3.244
4 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 15.057 15.057 6.515
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 19.916 19.917 4.860
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 21.830 21.831 1.914
7 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 21.969 21.969 0.138
8 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 24.826 24.826 2.857
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 24.947 24.947 0.121
10 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 26.802 26.803 1.855
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 27.345 27.345 0.543
12 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 29.045 29.046 1.700
13 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 40.036 40.037 10.991
14 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 40.180 40.180 0.143
15 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 40.414 40.415 0.234
16 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 40.739 40.740 0.325
17 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 41.950 41.950 1.210
18 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 42.734 42.734 0.784
19 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 44.957 44.957 2.223
20 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 45.603 45.603 0.646
21 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 47.278 47.279 1.675
22 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 52.581 52.582 5.303
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 57.067 57.068 4.486
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.658 1'03.658 6.590
25 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.616 1'08.617 4.959
76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB
20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB
