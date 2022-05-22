Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway Race report

Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale

Cam Waters held off a hard-charging Shane van Gisbergen to take a second win from three Supercars races at Winton.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale
Listen to this article

Waters was the big winner at the start, bolting into the lead through Turns 1 and 2 as he left van Gisbergen scrapping over second with Andre Heimgartner.

It was a scrap that Heimgartner was up for, too, demoting his fellow Kiwi to third on the exit of Turn 2 before covering smartly into Turn 3 to seal second place.

Heimgartner was initially able to match Waters for pace, the pair separated by around eight tenths for the first five laps.

However around that point Waters was able to break clear, his lead growing as Heimgartner dropped back to van Gisbergen.

On Lap 14 the two New Zealanders traded places, van Gisbergen sliding under Heimgartner on the exit of the sweeper to reclaim second place.

At that point the lead was just under three seconds, but van Gisbergen quickly made inroads on Waters.

The lead was down to around 1.5s on Lap 18 when Waters elected to take his mandatory stop.

For the first time this weekend van Gisbergen went for an overcut, staying out for an extra four laps before hitting the lane.

But his stop itself was costly, a decision to take on three tyres allowing Heimgartner, who stopped on the same lap, to get out ahead.

It didn't take long for van Gisbergen to clear Heimgartner, but it did mean he was well over five seconds adrift of Waters as the stops shook out.

The additional grip from the three-tyre strategy meant van Gisbergen could consistently reel Waters in during the second stint.

But he couldn't quite run the Monster Mustang down, Waters holding on to win by just four-tenths in a finish that was similar to yesterday's opener.

"I'm so pumped to get it done again," said Waters. "Two wins this weekend, absolutely amazing.

"I know Shane took three tyres, I knew he was going to come back at me. He was fast in that first stint. I just tried to press on, maintain as much of a gap as I could, and I held on."

Heimgartner came home a somewhat lonely third while David Reynolds was similarly lonely in fourth place.

Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown were next on the road, however Kostecki was dumped down to 13th, and Brown promoted to fifth, in the final results due to a time penalty for speeding in pitlane.

That elevated Lee Holdsworth to sixth ahead of Broc Feeney, Anton De Pasquale, Mark Winterbottom and Will Davison.

Van Gisbergen now leads De Pasquale in the standings by 281 points, while Waters is now third, another 52 points back.

The season continues next month with the Darwin Triple Crown.

Winton SuperSprint Race 3 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT -
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 0.442 0.442 0.442
3 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 10.732 10.733 10.290
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 15.256 15.256 4.524
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 25.565 25.565 10.309
6 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 27.756 27.757 2.191
7 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 28.705 28.706 0.949
8 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 29.024 29.024 0.318
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 34.190 34.190 5.166
10 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 35.437 35.437 1.247
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 36.616 36.616 1.179
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 39.024 39.025 2.409
13 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 39.276 39.276 0.251
14 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 41.858 41.858 2.582
15 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 43.610 43.610 1.752
16 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 45.407 45.407 1.797
17 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 45.642 45.642 0.235
18 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 50.638 50.638 4.996
19 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 53.833 53.833 3.195
20 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 58.791 58.791 4.958
21 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 59.177 59.177 0.386
22 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 59.506 59.506 0.329
23 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 59.524 59.525 0.019
24 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.336 1'02.337 2.812
25 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'02.636 1'02.636 0.300
26 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
27 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 5 laps
View full results
shares
comments
Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Previous article

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2 Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar
Supercars

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar
Supercars Supercars

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar

Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.