Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst

The deal marks a return to Albury for former full-timer Wood, who spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons driving for BJR.

He then returned as a co-driver alongside Tim Blanchard at the endurance races in 2018.

After a two-year stint in a co-driver role at Kelly Gove Racing, 13-time Bathurst starter Wood has now inked a two-year BJR deal.

That means he'll suit up alongside Nick Percat at this year's Bathurst 1000 and for whatever races make up the 2022 enduro season.

“I’m very happy to be returning to the BJR family and securing a two-year deal with Brad, Nick and the team,” said Wood.

“Brad and I have spoken about this for the last few years now, but the timing has never worked out. It’s great to finally lock this in and return to the team.

"To have the continuity of two years is fantastic and I’m looking forward to building my relationship with Nick.

“It’s a great opportunity and something I’m very excited about. From the sidelines watching Nick, he always drives the wheels off the car and if you gave him a car with three wheels, he’d still drive it well.

"Going to Bathurst with Nick you know he’ll fight to the death to keep it going and leave nothing on the line.”

Percat added: “Dale always does a great job at Bathurst and knows the BJR team well.

“I’m hoping this year we can put on a good show for all the BJR supporters and have a good Sunday at the Mountain. I feel like we’re owed a big result.

“It’s going to be fun having Dale driving with me. We’ve had some run-ins out on track and pushed the limits, but we’re still good mates off track, and I enjoy watching how he goes in the [Carrera Cup].”

Wood cut his first laps in the #8 BJR Holden at last Friday's pre-season test at Winton.

BJR now has two of its four long-distance drivers locked in, with Chris Pither set to partner Macauley Jones in the #96 entry.