Button set to race Fangio’s personal Jaguar at Goodwood

The famous car is now owned by Button, who will share driving duties in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy with his close friend and GT racer Alex Buncombe.

The C-Type is regarded as one of the most important models in Jaguar’s history, having won Le Mans in 1951 in the hands of Peter Walker and Peter Whitehead, and again in 1953 with Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt.

One of just 53 C-Types that were made by the Coventry manufacturer, chassis XKC018 was purchased in October 1952 by Fangio, who had won his first title the previous year, via Jaguar’s Belgian agent.

The car was subsequently shipped back to his native Argentina, and having passed through the local importer it was raced by other drivers for several years.

In the 1980s it was purchased and restored by American Bill Tracy, before heading to Europe. It took part in the Mille Miglia recreation in 2012, and was subsequently raced regularly in events such as Le Mans Classic and the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique before being acquired by Button.

The car is regarded in historic circles as being very original, having retained its factory engine and transmission.

“My beauty’s prior owner was the exceptional Juan Manuel Fangio who dominated F1 in the 1950s by winning five World Championships,” Button wrote on Instagram. “He bought XKC018 as a road car, she’s the only bronze Jaguar C-type produced by the factory. Cool, right?

“In the early years, this car was raced in South America, arriving in Europe a couple of decades ago, and won at Classic Le Mans, classic Monaco and Goodwood. Fingers crossed this bronze beauty will win again!

“How exciting, the countdown is on; in six days I'm set to race her at Goodwood Revival with my pal Alex Buncombe.”

Button made it clear that he is looking forward to the event, which comes after a busy season that has seen him competing at Le Mans and in several NASCAR road course races.

"The Goodwood Revival is the best weekend of the year for many reasons, such as the cars, the track and seeing everyone dressed up,” he said. “As soon as you walk through the gates, it’s like you’ve stepped back in time.

“There is nothing like it. The technology is very different from the car I raced at Le Mans a few months ago. Everything is very mechanical, which I love.”

As well as the C-Type, Jaguar enthusiast Button owns an ex-Le Mans XK120 and an E-Type.