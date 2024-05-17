Nurburgring Endurance Series cancels 2024 season, remains committed to 2025

After two race cancellations, trouble with numerous stakeholders in German motorsport and low entry numbers, the series organised by AvD and NR Holding announced on Friday that it will not be staging any races in 2024.

NES, however, clarified that the decision does not mean the end of the endurance series itself.

"Despite sufficient sponsors, intensive efforts and a multitude of talks about holding the races, Nurburgring Endurance Series (NES) cancels all racing events scheduled for 2024. At the same time, NES will be focussing immediately on preparing for the 2025 racing season," it stated in a press release.

"In order to provide the teams with ideal conditions for the 2025 racing season, NES is cancelling the remaining race dates for 2024 and intends to use the resources to train additional neutral marshals."

The second NES race on 4 May was already cancelled after an insufficient numbers of marshals were available. The NES blamed this on a "concerted action" by marshals, who have challenged the statement.

NES reiterated its position that "all the necessary commitments from the marshals" had been made and that the usual number of reserve staff were available. A total of 88 marshals then withdrew their commitments between 12:30 and 14:00 on the Friday before the race. NES is seeking legal action from the German Motorsport Federation (DMSB), but it is unclear whether DMSB has any jurisdiction in that matter.

Nurburgring offering dates to NLS

Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG subsequently announced that it will offer the dates cancelled by NES - 6 July, 14/15 September and 9 November- to the rival Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) organised by VLN. The track is obliged to do so by court judgement.

It is still unclear whether the VLN will accept any dates offered, as half of its 2024 season is already over. NLS has tightened its ties with ADAC in the wake of the power struggle at the Nurburgring. As a result, the 24h Qualifiers were part of the NLS.

While there is no need for further dates. it is possible that NLS will swap its final race on 16 November for an earlier date.

Meanwhile, NES also announced that there will also be "an allocation of race dates in 2025 based on the judgement of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court". It remains to be seen how the power struggle at the Nurburgring will continue and whether endurance racing will remain the battleground.