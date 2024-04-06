Wickens hospitalized after major Nurburgring Nordschleife crash

Wickens – who suffered a serious spinal cord injury in an IndyCar crash at Pocono in 2018 that left him paraplegic – was making his debut in the series, sharing a Target SRL-entered Hyundai Elantra N with his fellow Canadian co-driver Mark Wilkins.

This was the first race of a double-header event to start the NLS endurance racing season, a 28-lap stanza around the fearsome 12.9-mile circuit that’s renowned as one of the greatest tracks in the world.

Their car had suffered an early clash with a Falken-backed No. 3 Porsche that left some cosmetic damage on the unbranded No. 831 car’s right-rear corner, which was patched up as Wickens rejoined.

Following the major crash at the halfway point of the endurance race, which reportedly happened at the end of the Dottinger-Hohe section towards the end of the lap, the 35-year-old Canadian was transported to nearby Neuwied hospital for precautionary checks, having been declared “conscious and alert” by his Bryan Herta Autosport team on its social media channels.

Although there is no official account of what happened, onboard footage from the No. 4 Porsche showed barrier damage at the final corner where Wickens is believed to have hit the tirewall and vaulted over the fence.

At just after 5pm local time, BHA released a further update on his condition: “After a further evaluation at hospital, scans are complete and clear. Robert will stay in hospital overnight for precautionary observation.”

Wickens won the TCR title in last year’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series in America with BHA’s factory-backed Hyundai team, sharing with Harry Gottsacker.

He uses hand controls to manipulate the throttle, brake and clutch, which is a system that can be turned off so his co-drivers can drive the car in a more regular manner. Due to his recovery from the spinal injury “plateauing”, Wickens has set his long-term goals on becoming the first disabled driver to race in the Indianapolis 500.

UPDATE: Wickens tweeted that he was "feeling good" and "eager to get to the track and get back to work with BHA".

He has been tipped to contest next month’s Nurburgring 24 Hours, but this was unconfirmed when Motorsport.com reached out to the South Korean manufacturer last week.

The NLS series is coming out of a controversial off-season, which was blighted by political wrangling and only took part after a legal challenge to the track’s Russian-owned holding company – which wants to run its own Nurburgring Endurance Series.